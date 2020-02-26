Mukhriz meets state leadership tonight [NSTTV]

ALOR STAR: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said he needs a bit more time before making any comment or decision following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mukhriz, who arrived at the Alor Star airport tonight at 8.20pm, said he was not ready to make any statement.

"Give me some time to meet with friends before coming up with a statement. I need to do many things for the future of Kedah right now," he said.

Mukhriz met with the state executive council members at his official residence Seri Mentaloon here upon arrival.