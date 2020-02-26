Shafie Apdal rubbishes report that he did not go to Istana Negara for meeting with King

KOTA KINABALU: The Chief Minister's Department has rubbished a news report saying that Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had only sent a representative to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his behalf.

The department clarified that Shafie, who is Semporna MP and Parti Warisan Sabah president, had indeed gone to Istana Negara.

"The Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal went to the Istana Negara this evening and did as expected of all members of Parliament.

"It is not true that he had sent a representative who was turned away," said the statement.

The short statement was issued after a news portal reported that Shafie and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz had yet to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reveal their choice of Prime Minister.

Quoting an Istana Negara official, the news uploaded at 8.39pm reported that Shafie had sent a representative and was rejected by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the personal interview should be attended by the MP and no one else.