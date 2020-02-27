Melaka postpones state assembly sitting

AYER KEROH: The Melaka State Assembly sitting scheduled to be held between March 6 and 11 has been postponed to a future date which has yet to be determined.

Announcing the latest development, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the decision for the postponement was made based on the political atmosphere in the state and the country.

“I am confident that the postponement would not be for too long.

“We have taken into account the political development at the federal and state levels and as such the coming state assembly will take some time (before being held), until the political situation improves,” he said after a Meet The People programme at Dewan Seri Bendahara, here, today.

Adly said they will inform when the new date for the sitting of the unicameral assembly and assured that it would not exceed the period when it was supposed to meet.

On rumours that state Barisan Nasional (BN) has been able to attract majority support in the state assembly due to the existence of sufficient number of Statutory Declarations, Adly said such matters need to be done according to the state constitution.

“If they had garnered sufficient numbers to obtain the majority, apart from following the law, BN would need to meet Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

“Till today, all state excos are continuing to discharge their duties in light of Pakatan Harapan (PH) maintaining the status quo as the state government”, he said.

The federal government collapsed on Monday following the resignation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. The PH government’s tumble also gathered speed after 26 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and 11 PKR federal lawmakers including party Deputy President, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president, Zuraida Kamaruddin quit the party and the pact.

In Melaka, BN and PH have 13 seats respectively, whereas Bersatu has two seats.

Earlier, before the meeting, Melaka umno state liaison committee chief Datuk Abd Rauf Yusoh challenged a statement made by Adly who claimed that Pakatan Harapan is still ruling the state.

Rauf claimed that the state government was still hung as both PH and BN had a tie of 13 seats.

He also said two state assemblymen from Bersatu had not declared their support to either side.

He then challenged Adly to prove to Dr Mohd Khalil by handing a statutory declaration to claim that the current ruling state government had commanded the majority support.

"If they are unable to do so, it means the state goverment is still hung," he said.