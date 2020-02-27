Muhyiddin holds hour-long discussion with Dr M

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin left the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here today after a one-hour meeting with Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The convoy escorting the former Home Minister left at 3.35pm.

It is learnt that Dr Mahathir has returned to Bersatu as chairman. The Langkawi Member of Parliament quit his position in Bersatu on Monday after resigning as the 7th prime minister, and later being appointed as Interim Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was spotted at the PMO at 3.45pm.