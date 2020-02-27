'If everybody chooses Muhyiddin, then I am okay'

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not discount the possibility of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) nominating its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate.

Dr Mahathir, who is the interim Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman, said this when asked to comment on his meeting with Muhyiddin earlier today.

“There are various possibilities that we discussed including the possibility that Muhyiddin might become the prime minister candidate.

“If everybody chooses him (during the special Dewan Rakyat sitting that will convene on Mar 2), then I am okay.

“If he goes to Parliament and he is given full majority, then he has the right to become the prospective prime minister and subsequently the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can appoint him.

“He can be sworn in and then of course, he can form his cabinet,” said Dr Mahathir.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said the member of Parliament who commands the majority support during the special Dewan Rakyat session on Monday will eventually become the candidate for the post of prime minister and subsequently form a unity government.

“If somebody gets a majority and he becomes a candidate for Prime Minister, then he is in a position to choose members of his cabinet.

"Then he can choose any member that will not be tied to any particular (political) party.

“It will be a unity government because all the parties will have some representative in the cabinet," he said.

Dr Mahathir added that as an interim prime minister, he has no power to form a Cabinet.

When asked if Bersatu would consider rejoining Pakatan Harapan, Dr Mahathir replied: “I have to sit down with Bersatu (leaders) first to find out how they feel.”