'Unity government not discussed'

PETALING JAYA: The matter of unity government was not discussed during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential council extraordinary meeting, tonight.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil however did not reveal much information on the details of the meeting at the Eastin Hotel which was attended by the coalition's top leaders.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil did not reveal much on the Pakatan Harapan emergency meeting. -NSTP/File pic

He did confirm that the unity government that was suggested by Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was not discussed in the meeting.

“We didn’t discuss today, sure we'll discuss in the near future.

“So far as this presidential council was concerned, it specifically addressed the issues in a statement made by the interim Prime Minister,” he said when met at the hotel's entrance.

Fahmi also said that the coalition has yet to receive any information on the special Dewan Rakyat session scheduled for March 2.

"We have also not received any official notice on the parliamentary sitting on Monday. We will wait for the announcement by the Speaker," he said.

