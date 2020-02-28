Pas withdraws support for Dr Mahathir

MARANG: Pas no longer plans to table a vote of confidence in interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the Dewan Rakyat convenes for a special session on Monday.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, said Dr Mahathir has lost the support of his former Pakatan Harapan coalition parties, as well as Umno.

"It is best to return the mandate to the people. Too much confusion right now," he told reporters after his weekly kuliah at the Rusila mosque here, today.

Asked if there would be attempts to “buy” support, Hadi said that rather than buy the support of parliamentarians, it would be better to win the support of the rakyat.

"Pas is ready to face another general election," he added.