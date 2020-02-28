Outcome of Bersatu meeting may be revealed tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The outcome of a meeting between interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Members of Parliament, and former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali may be disclosed tonight.

The meeting was held earlier today at the Al-Bukhary Foundation, here.

"Wait for tonight (to learn the outcome)," former Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof told reporters who approached him as he entered his vehicle to leave the venue.

Others who were seen exiting the building were Negri Sembilan Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim; Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu; and Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik.

