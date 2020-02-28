Pahang Bersatu division polls continue, no postponement

KUANTAN: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) branch and division elections will proceed as scheduled despite the current political turmoil at the federal level.

A Bersatu election committee spokesman said there is no need to postpone the elections and all the divisions nationwide have been told to hold their meetings as scheduled.

"There might be some concerns among the Bersatu members about the party polls due to the recent political development but the election committee assures that contest for division posts including Srikandi (women's wing) and Armada (youth wing) will go on as planned.

"The Bersatu party elections nationwide are progressing smoothly since Feb 15. There is no reason to postpone it as the current political crisis is centred at the federal level, and will not affect those involved in the polls at branch and division levels in the states," he said today.

Meanwhile, Pahang Bersatu secretary Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus said the Bentong and Bera division meeting and polls will go on as scheduled tomorrow.

He said so far Pahang Bersatu has not received any instructions to postpone their annual general meetings and polls.

The highlight of the Bersatu polls in Pahang will be on March 7 when former three-term Jerantut member of parliament Tan Sri Tengku Azlan Sultan Abu Bakar will contest for the Temerloh division top leadership post.

The 71-year-old, who previously served as the deputy transport minister between 2004 and 2008 during his days with Umno, will take on incumbent Temerloh division head Mohd Anuar Aziz and former Petrol Dealers Association secretary-general Datuk Mohd Rofaie Hamdan in a three-cornered fight.

Tengku Azlan, who is the younger sibling of the former Sultan of Pahang, the late Sultan Ahmad Shah, served as the Jerantut member of parliament between 1999 and 2013 before he was replaced by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris as the Barisan Nasional candidate for the constituency.