Ikatan president: Muhyiddin expresses willingness to become next PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin has expressed his willingness to become the eighth Prime Minister, said Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) president Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir.

Abdul Kadir said he met Muhyiddin at the latter’s house in Bukit Damansara here just now.

Kadir said the Pagoh Member of Parliament was willing to accept the post if he was chosen and subsequently accepted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“Today is just a day for old friends from different political parties to meet and catch up. We had a casual chat and Muhyiddin shared his experience being in politics.

“He also accepted suggestions by several party representatives for him to become the eighth prime minister,” he said when met at Muhyiddin’s house.

Earlier, Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had nominated Muhyiddin as the next prime minister.