Bersatu as a whole supports Muhyiddin as PM, says Redzuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member (MPT) Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof has disputed fellow MPT member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin’s claims that the party did not have solid support to nominate party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Redzuan said that was merely Kadir's opinion.

He added that the meeting between Bersatu leaders earlier today proved that “the party as a whole” supported Muhyiddin.

“What has been seen today, there is solid support for Muhyiddin,” he said when met by reporters at Muhyiddin’s residence here.

When asked if Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad agreed with the party nominating Muhyiddin as PM candidate, Redzuan said the Bersatu chairman did not oppose the nomination.

Bersatu supreme council member (MPT) Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof. -NSTP/File pic

“Tun did not oppose. He actually said he did not oppose and repeated several times in his statement that there was no opposition (from him),” he said.

Redzuan also refuted claims that the MPT meetings ignored Tun’s principles.

“We have laws to deal with thieves and robbers. So we will not be sacrificing principles which are the same as those in Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Asked why Dr Mahathir left the MPT meeting early, Redzuan said it was unfair for people to jump to conclusions by saying the interim prime minister was angry with Bersatu leaders.

He added that support from Barisan Nasional and for Muhyddin was “good news”.

Redzuan said with the backing of BN and Pas, the country can move forward from the current political crisis.

“We have been under siege for a week. I think we have a positive outcome and hopefully we can go back to strengthening the nation.