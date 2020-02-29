PH has the numbers, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claims that Pakatan Harapan coalition has garnered enough numbers to form a government.

Anwar in his Twitter account said he was positive that he has all the numbers as all the support he received was based on individuals and not political parties.

“I know for a fact that some of the MPs on the ‘other side’ are unhappy that their party leaders have stolen their voice.

“All the MPs pledging for me have done so as individuals. Let’s see out this democratic process. InsyaAllah,” the tweet read.

Anwar’s tweet was posted after Barisan Nasional and Pas voiced their support for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s nomination as the candidate for prime minister.