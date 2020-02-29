Muhyiddin seeks audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin left his residence for the Istana Negara this morning to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a short briefing to the media, Muhyiddin, who was accompanied by party leaders aligned to Perikatan Nasional, said he plans on submitting a document to the Agong.

However, he did not reveal the content of said document.

Muhyiddin (centre) poses with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (to his left) and Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (to his right).

“All of us from Perikatan Nasional, everyone you can see here, will be going to Istana Negara with this document that we are bringing, to seek an audience with the Agong.

“Our intention is to do our level best to save the country from what’s going on now.

“We have a sincere purpose and we implore all Malaysians to provide prayers and show support for our efforts to ensure our success.

“I call on everyone to pray and hopefully, we will receive blessings from Allah,” he said before leaving for Istana Negara at 10am.

Also present were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, former Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Parliament Chief Whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, among others.

On Friday, Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and Pas declared Muhyiddin as their prime ministerial candidate, while Pakatan Harapan this morning made a shocking U-turn on their stand.

In a statement, PH said that they support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s candidature as the 8th Prime Minister.

Dr Mahathir also made a statement, saying that he has the majority to form a government and will be seeking an audience with the Agong today.