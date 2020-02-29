Muhyiddin is now acting Bersatu chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has assumed the role of acting party chairman.

In a statement, Muhyiddin said that his move follows the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as party chairman on Feb 24.

“According to Article 16.9 of the Bersatu Constitution, if a chairman quits or is forced to quit, the president must assume the acting position until an election is held to choose a new chairman.

“Bersatu has yet to hold an election to choose a new chairman. Therefore, I, as the president, will take on the Bersatu acting chairman post until an election is held later,” said Muhyiddin.

More to come