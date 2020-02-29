Guan Eng, Mat Sabu leave Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: A black multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) conveying Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu was seen re-entering Istana Negara here shortly after leaving the palace this morning.

The MPV, which had re-entered the palace at 11.50am, was also conveying DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Trailing closely behind was a car carrying Amanah strategy director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Both vehicles left the palace about 10 minutes later.

Dr Dzulkefly wound down his car’s window when reporters and photographers approached his vehicle at the exit gate of the palace.

“We have submitted...,” he said, without specifying the item that was handed over to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah during their audience with him.

“Thank you. And please pray (for us),” said Dr Dzulkefly before his vehicle proceeded to leave the area.

