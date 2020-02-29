Confusion as Bersatu says Dr M still chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is “the only person who has absolute power to lead Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and chart its direction in his capacity as chairman.”

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said Dr Mahathir’s role is in line with the party’s constitution under Article 16.2, which defines the duties of a chairman.

“Article 16.2.1 states that he is to be a chairman and the party’s top leader who is responsible to guarantee the smooth flow of the party, as well as the party policies; while 16.2.2 reads that he is the one to call and chair the Supreme Council meeting.

“In line with the principle of the rule of law and the party’s Constitution, the only person who has absolute power to lead the party is Dr Mahathir.

“Therefore, all of the party’s actions, as well as its direction, are subject to the decisions made by Dr Mahathir as Bersatu chairman,” said Marzuki in a statement today.

Just an hour ago, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that he had assumed the role of acting party chairman.

“According to Article 16.9 of the Bersatu Constitution, if a chairman quits or is forced to quit, the president must assume the acting position until an election is held to choose a new chairman.

“Bersatu has yet to hold an election to choose a new chairman. Therefore, I, as the president, will take on the Bersatu acting chairman post until an election is held later,” said Muhyiddin in a statement.