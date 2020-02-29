'Bersatu may return to PH'

PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has indicated that there is a possibility that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will return to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) fold.

Speaking to the media outside Eastin Hotel here, Salahuddin said this is a possibility as the coalition has nominated Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime ministerial candidate.

“I believe more among them (Bersatu leaders) will rejoin PH due to the fact that Dr Mahathir will return as Prime Minister,” he said.

Asked about when Bersatu will rejoin PH, Salahuddin said that the matter will be left to Dr Mahathir and party leaders to decide.

“What’s important now is that we want to get the numbers (in the Dewan Rakyat to) support Dr Mahathir (as the Prime Ministerial candidate),” he added.