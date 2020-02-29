Sarawak DAP willing to work with GPS to 'save country from destruction'

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak DAP said it is willing to make concessions and work with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said that the party feels the move is necessary to help preserve the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and prevent power from being seized via a backdoor manoeuvre.

He said after a week of political turmoil in Malaysia, it now boils down to two political coalitions – with GPS and Warisan holding the key to the formation of the next federal government.

The former Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister said Malaysia, on the one hand, faces the Umno-Pas Muafakat Nasional coalition; and on the other hand, has the PH pact.

“I appeal to the leaders of GPS to put aside all past political differences and work together with PH to save our country from going down the path of destruction.

“On the part of DAP Sarawak, we are willing to make concessions and put aside all our differences to work together with GPS in the interest of our nation,” he said in a statement today.