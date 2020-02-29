Sarawak CM: We will decide based on national interest and rights of Sarawak

BELAGA: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg took a swipe at the DAP shortly after the party announced that it was willing to work with state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to resolve the on-going political impasse.

During an event in Sungai Asap here today, Abang Johari, who is also the GPS chairman, said it would be foolish to support a leader who had previously claimed that Sarawak was heading to bankruptcy under the leadership of the state ruling coalition.

“There is a party which claimed that Sarawak will be bankrupt within the next three years.

“And now the party want us (GPS) to support them.

“Paloi kitak nyokong orang kedak ya madah kitak mok bankcrupt (It would be foolish for us to support people who claimed that Sarawak would go into bankruptcy),” said Abang Johari in speech at the launching of development projects for the Belaga and Murum state constituencies here today.

The event was broadcast live via Unit Komunikasi Awam Sarawak or UKAS’s (Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Facebook account.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, who is also the Parti Rakyat Sarawak president, was also present. Also present was Kapit member of parliament Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also GPS secretary-general.

Abang Johari, who is also president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone of GPS, however, did not name the leader or political party he was referring to in his speech.

It was understood that he was referring to a statement made by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng at an event in Kuching last year.

Lim, who was the finance minister, had said that Sarawak would go bankcrupt in three years if the state continues to be ruled by GPS.

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Cheng Jien earlier today said he was willing to work together with GPS to resolve the political impasse from worsening.

“We (GPS) have our stand. If that party (DAP) is still there, we must be very careful since they had previously said that they want to capture Sarawak (in the next state election).

“They had also accused us of not being able to manage the state. Although they had withdrawn several projects, we (the Sarawak state government) will continue to develop them under GPS.”

Abang Johari said GPS would take into consideration the interest of the nation without neglecting the rights of Sarawak when the state ruling coalition decides on its decision over the political impasse.

“Of course, if there is a decision to be made, our leaders will decide based on national interest and the rights of Sarawak. This is our way.”

He said GPS also found it hard to trust leaders who had no concrete stand on their political direction.

“Sekali kiri, sekali kanan’ (at one time he is left, and then he is right). Pening kepala orang (This gives us a headache)”, he said.

