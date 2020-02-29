PETALING JAYA: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that he cannot catch up with the fast-changing political developments in the country.

“Today is different, tomorrow too and the next day. Yesterday was a different (story) so it’s difficult for me to comment (on what is transpiring),” he said.

Asked about Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) latest decision to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime ministerial candidate, Ismail said it is too early to have an opinion on the matter.

“Maybe soon (PH) will change their minds again.

“Dr Mahathir has changed his mind so many times. At first, he said he wanted (to cooperate), then he resigned. When (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin agreed (to become prime minister), suddenly, he wants to return (to PH).

“(He is) constantly changing his mind and confusing his peers.

“If I make a comment now, things will be different later in the evening. Everyone is confused over this situation,” he told reporters when met outside Muhyiddin’s house here, today.

Ismail also declined to elaborate on Umno’s purported cooperation with Pas and a faction from Bersatu in an alliance known as Perikatan Nasional.

As of now, no further details on the cooperation have been officially announced.

Dr Mahathir resigned as Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman on Sunday. He was appointed interim Prime Minister on Monday and retracted his resignation as party chairman on Thursday.

For more articles on the political crisis, CLICK HERE