Ask your PH leaders why this is happening, Asyraf Wajdi tells Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: Hours after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman voiced his concern over the current political turmoil, his Umno counterpart took a swipe at him saying that the mess was caused by Pakatan Harapan.

In a two-minute video posted on Umno Online’s Twitter page, its Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar member of parliament, should pose the question to his coalition colleagues.

“To my brother Syed Saddiq, yes, it is true that the people are worried and anxious because of the political crisis that led to the country’s instability and economic impact.

“You should first ask PH leaders why is this happening? It is all because of their greed to assume power, fighting for the Prime Ministerial ‘throne’ from the early days of power which led to the official collapse of PH and the rakyat are the victims,” said Asyraf today.

Asyraf, who appeared to be travelling in a vehicle in the video, continued on by saying they had instead took a different stance to tackle the political uncertainties for the betterment of the country.

“My brother, it is true that the people deserve a better nation. That is why we, the leaders of Umno, Muafakat Nasional, Pas and Barisan Nasional agreed to return the mandate of the people with the dissolution of the parliament.

“However, we respect the decree by the King that discussions must be held to avoid an even bigger problem.

“That is why we were big hearted and willing to support the proposal of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and we will never ever conspire with (some) leaders, like the saying goes ‘ayam berkokok berderai-derai, namun ekor bergelumang tahi’,” said Asyraf.

He also asked if Syed Saddiq was still willing to cooperate with those who claimed to be fighting for the people but were instead cheating them.

“My brother, if you want to return to the people who claim to be defenders of the people but are cheating them, claiming to be clean but they are corrupted, where cases such as the (undersea) tunnel issue and bungalow graft case were redrawn by the former Attorney-General, go ahead but for me, I would rather die than live in shame,"

Syed Saddiq had earlier posted a video saying he would never work with the corrupt and the thought of forming a government with them was "far fetched".

He also said he was aware of the current political situation has affected the country’s stability and economy and the people were angry and anxious, leading them to question the principles, dignity and morals of politicians.

For more articles on the political crisis, CLICK HERE