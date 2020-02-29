Warisan backs Dr M as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Warisan Sabah has reiterated its position in backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the country’s next Prime Minister.

In a statement today, party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua said that they were consistent with their stand on the matter.

“After a meeting involving the party’s senior leadership, Warisan reiterates its previous position in that we support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said in a statement here today.

Warisan headed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has 9 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, one Dewan Negara seat and 33 state seats in the Sabah State Assembly.

