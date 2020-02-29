Palace to issue statement at 5pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara will be issuing a statement today at 5pm. The media corps here was told about this when the palace issued a broadcast message at about 4pm that a statement would be following suit.

“Salam and good evening. This is a broadcast message. We wish to inform that we will issue a press statement at 5pm today. Thank you. Istana Negara 29 February 2020,” read the broadcast message.

Several top political leaders were seen entering and leaving Istana Negara here since 10am today.

They were granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah as the King looks for an amicable solution to the country’s political impasses in line with the provisions in the Federal Constitution.

Among the leaders that arrived and left in the morning were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara strategy director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Pas secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Many politicos are expecting that the palace may announce a definite decision on who would be prime minister following a week-long political impasse in the country.