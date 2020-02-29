Upko endorses Dr Mahathir for PM

KOTA KINABALU: Upko supreme council unanimously agree that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should continue leading the nation, said its president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Tangau, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said this was necessary and in line with the mandate given by the majority of Malaysians to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the last general elections.

He said the stand was taken by the party’s supreme council after an emergency meeting chaired by him at Upko’s headquarters this morning.

“Upko does not want the political crisis at the federal level to be prolonged,” he said in a statement here.

He added that the position was consistent with the decision taken by the party on May 10, 2018, the day after 14th General Election, to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) and work with Parti Warisan Sabah and PH to form a new coalition government in Sabah.

Upko has four seats in the state assembly and one in Parliament.

On Friday, Bersatu, Umno-led BN and Pas had nominated Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as their candidate for the vacant prime minister post.

Today PH changed its candidate from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Dr Mahathir, who was appointed interim prime minister after stepping down as prime minister on Monday. -- BERNAMA