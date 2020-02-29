Muhyiddin is Malaysia's 8th Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the country’s new Prime Minister.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin announced this in a statement today as a conclusion to a week of political uncertainty surrounding a leadership crisis in the federal administration.

He said Muhyiddin’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10.30am tomorrow at Istana Negara.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, after getting representations from all political party leaders and all independent members of parliament, had determined that the Pagoh MP was “most likely to command a majority”.

“Therefore, His Majesty has appointed Muhyiddin as Prime Minister in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“His Majesty decrees that the appointment process of the prime minister cannot be delayed as Malaysia needs a government for the well-being of the people and the country that we love.”

The King, Ahmad Fadil added, had said that this was the best decision and expressed hope for the political turmoil to end.

“His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to the people and all those involved, especially government, security, and media agencies,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin and several party leaders aligned to Perikatan Nasional, sought an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Also present were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, former Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Parliament Chief Whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, among others.

On Friday, Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and Pas declared Muhyiddin as their prime ministerial candidate, while Pakatan Harapan this morning made a shocking U-turn on their stand.

In a statement, PH said they supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s candidacy as the 8th Prime Minister after initially announcing their support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir, who resigned as prime minister on Feb 24, claimed today that he had enough numbers to form a government.

The Langkawi MP had reiterated his stance against working with Umno as well as those linked to the previous “corrupt and kleptocratic” administration.