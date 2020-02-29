Muhyiddin grateful at being given opportunity to become 8th PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his supporters for being appointed as the new prime minister.

The Pagoh member of parliament, speaking to the media at his residence in Bukit Damansara this evening, was accompanied by his family members including his wife, Puan Sri Norainee Abd Rahman, children and grandchildren.

Muhyiddin only spoke to the media briefly to convey his thanks to everyone who had made his rise to the premiership possible.

“I am grateful to Allah for the opportunity to become the eighth prime minister and for the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the King and thank you to those who gave me moral support.

“And I have been continuously grateful over the gift Allah has given me. I only ask that the people accept the news which was announced by the palace today,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he was informed that the swearing-in ceremony would be held tomorrow at 10.30am at the Istana Negara.