PH to send evidence of support for Dr M to Agong

PETALING JAYA: Following the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, Pakatan Harapan is convinced that its prime minister candidate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has the numbers to form a government instead.

Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said to prove this, Pakatan Harapan was currently compiling evidence of support in the form of statutory declarations (SDs) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

“My friends in PH and I are currently compiling all the evidence from the SDs to submit to the Agong.

“We are confident that we have the numbers and we will prove it through the SDs that we have received that we support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told the media at Eastin Hotel here today.

Following that, Salahuddin said PH would hold a meeting at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur soon.

“We will look at all the rules and the constitution to see what we can do about this."

He said PH commanded around 112 votes among the Members of Parliament as of 4pm today.

In the statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King made the decision to appoint Muhyiddin after getting views from all political party leaders, and all independent Members of Parliament.