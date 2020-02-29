Pas claims Muhyiddin receives 114 votes from MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won the race in becoming the 8th Prime Minister by a mere two vote majority.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament (MP) received 114 votes from his fellow Dewan Rakyat member, said Pas secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

The Kota Baru MP confirmed the numbers when met with the media as he was leaving Muhyiddin’s residence here today.

“He received 114 votes (MPs). This is not a minority government (simple majority) but a majority from 222 (MPs).

“Pas would like to congratulate Muhyiddin for being chosen according to the democratic process and should not be questioned by any party,” he said.

Takiyuddin added that the cooperation of Umno-Pas and Bersatu will form a government and Pas is part of the Muafakat Nasional coalition.

The Dewan Rakyat has 222 federal lawmakers. A split in the votes would see 111, a simple majority would see 112 votes, whereas a two-thirds vote would see a figure of 148.