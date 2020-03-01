PH, Bersatu leaders huddle for meeting at Yayasan Al-Bukhari

KUALA LUMPUR: As the swearing-in ceremony of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister is set to commence, top leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are convening at Yayasan Al-Bukhary, here.

Former interim Prime Minister and current Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the venue at 8.08am.

He is being joined by many of the 114 Members of Parliament who signed statutory declarations (SDs) voicing support for Dr Mahathir as the next premier.

The group, who are gathering for a meeting here, are expected to make their way to Istana Negara later.

The meeting comes following Muhyiddin's surprise appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the 8th Prime Minister.

Among the leaders spotted entering the building are M. Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat MP), Charles Santiago (Klang), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai) and Fuziah Salleh (Kuantan).

Teresa Kok (Seputeh) briefly remarked to reporters outside the venue "It's a great Sunday!" before making her way in.

Dr Mahathir is expected to host a press conference at 9.30am.

On Saturday, PH announced that it had chosen Dr Mahathir as its candidate for 8th prime minister.

Umno and Pas, on the other hand, agreed to nominate Muhyiddin as their candidate for the prime ministerial post.

At around 4.30pm yesterday, Istana Negara released a statement saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had appointed Muhyiddin as the premier.

In response to the announcement, PH claimed that Dr Mahathir has the majority support of 114 MPs to form a government.