Azmin: We are thankful our struggle to form new govt successful

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that the struggle by factions from PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, as well as Umno and Pas leaders to form a new coalition and install Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister has proven fruitful.

"I am thankful to Allah SWT because our one-week struggle to form a new government has been successful.

"We have been through a difficult time, but we have finally gained the support of the majority of the Members of Parliament to elect Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

"I congratulate Muhyiddin on the mandate given to him as Prime Minister and to form a new government. He is a leader of authority, experience and integrity," he said in a statement today.

Azmin, who is former PKR deputy president, stressed that Muhyiddin’s administration will be committed towards fulfilling the national agenda of Malaysia.

He stressed that the new administration will be committed towards forming a government based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara.

"We are committed towards the national agenda to drive economic resilience, guarantee prosperity, safeguard national security and sovereignty, strengthen people's unity and enable institutional reform.

