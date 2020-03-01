Ahmad Zahid: Dark clouds have gone, sky is now clear

KUALA LUMPUR: All Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties will back new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin's policies.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in congratulating Muhyiddin, said that BN will ensure that the welfare of the people will be taken care of.

“The dark clouds have gone, the sky is now clear.

“We will make sure that the people are prioritised and their wellbeing taken care of,” he told reporters outside Istana Negara.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president and Pagoh Member of Parliament, was sworn in as the country’s eighth Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara this morning.

The swearing-in took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil at 10.33am.

