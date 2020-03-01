Bersatu: Dr M not party chairman, must undergo re-election process

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will have to undergo a re-election process if he wishes to return to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as its chairman.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof said that as per the party’s constitution, those who are removed or resign from the party have to be re-elected through elections.

"By right, there should be no issues, as Dr Mahathir had resigned from his post as Bersatu chairman.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the party president. Hence why I have asked the secretary-general (Datuk Marzuki Yahya) to stop giving misleading statements to party members,” he said.

Redzuan said that Marzuki’s recent statements regarding the Bersatu chairman post and several other issues were found to violate the party's constitution.

He also did not rule out the possibility that the party president will replace the current secretary-general due to the violation.

“The (statement) regarding the six MPs who were (supposedly) against the president is also untrue, as only three of them are against him (Muhyiddin) – Dr Mahathir, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman,” he added.

Bersatu has 36 MPs, including the 10 who joined the party from PKR.

Redzuan proposed that Armada national exco Muzzammil Ismail assume the position of Armada head if Syed Saddiq is found to have violated the party’s Constitution.

“Quit politicking, because we want to focus on building a nation after a week of political turmoil,” he said.

