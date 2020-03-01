PH names Saifuddin Nasution as new sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan presidential council today appointed PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as its new secretary-general.

The appointment was to replace former PKR member Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who recently quit the party.

In a statement, the council also agreed to request for the next parliamentary session to proceed as scheduled to gauge the support for the new prime minister.

“With the support of 112 Members of Parliament, will request for the first session in the third term of Parliament to resume on March 9, as scheduled.

“This is the best chance to determine the support towards the prime minister and subsequently end the political turmoil in the country,” the statement read.

The meeting between PH leaders was believed to have been held at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary here.