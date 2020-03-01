Star president believes Muhyiddin will treat Sabah and Sarawak equally

KOTA KINABALU: The swearing-in of the eighth Prime Minister this morning could bring stability to the country, said Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

“I think he (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) can bring peace and political stability to the nation which is needed at this moment,” he told the New Straits Times.

It was previously reported that the Keningau member of parliament had rooted for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be chosen as the new Prime Minister.

“My first choice was between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad).

“But after Dr Mahathir changed to team up with AI (Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali)... It is better to give to a third person otherwise (the political turmoil) would be unending,” Jeffrey added.

When asked whether Muhyddin would be treating Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in keeping with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), he said he has faith in the Muhyiddin.

“I believe so...and I will do my duty to make sure that it is being done. I have had private talks with these people,” Jeffrey said.

As of 1pm, Sabah DAP remains strong in its stance to back Dr Mahathir even after Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new Prime Minister at 10.30am.

“We are still solid behind Tun M,” the state party secretary Chan Foong Hin briefly replied in a Whatsapp message.

Chan had previously said that the party’s decision was an effort to stop a kleptocratic coalition from returning to power, which would be unhealthy for the country.