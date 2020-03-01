Commotion outside PKR headquarters, Tian Chua hit by mob

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Tian Chua was surrounded and attacked by a rowdy crowd, believed to be party supporters, outside the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya here today.

Harian Metro reported that the mob also threw plastic bottles and shouted “pengkhianat” (traitor) at the 56-year-old “reformasi” movement veteran as he stepped out of the headquarters accompanied by minders.

The crowd surrounded him and shouted as he tried to make his way to his vehicle in the incident just before 2pm.

At one point, he was engaged in a shouting match with one of the supporters as another group tried to calm the situation.

Earlier, Seberang Jaya assemblyman, Dr Afif Bahardin and Selangor PKR secretary Mohd Razlan Jalaluddin also had to face the rowdy group of supporters at the same location.

The group was believed to be unhappy with Tian Chua, who is seen as to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

However, the commotion was brought under control after 10 minutes by the Otai Reformis group.