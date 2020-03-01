Syed Saddiq says sorry to all Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has apologised to Malaysians for failing to stop the change of government.

He said all efforts had been made to ensure that the people's 14th General Election mandate was safeguarded.

"I am sorry for letting all of you down. I tried, I really tried to thwart their efforts.

“Sorry Malaysia," he said on his Twitter account @SyedSaddiq today.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing Armada head, had thrown his support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as eighth prime minister.

He nevertheless urged youths to continue struggling to uphold their principles.

"What's the point of having power if your soul is empty?"

