Faizal Azumu asks people to pray for him to be retained Perak menteri besar

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he should have enough support to continue helming the state government.

Met at the home of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he said a prospective state government could already be seen.

"I believe so," he said when asked whether he already had an idea on the formation of the state government.

He said he would be seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah this evening to update on the recent political developments.

Asked whether the state government would be formed with Umno and Pas, he said it was still being discussed.

"I will discuss and announce," he said.

He urged the people to pray for him to be retained as the Menteri Besar.