PDRM congratulates Muhyiddin on appointment as 8th Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, on behalf of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the latter’s appointment as the 8th Prime Minister.

In a statement issued here today, Abdul Hamid said PDRM remains committed to shouldering the responsibility entrusted upon it to maintain national security and uphold the rule of law.

“This is for the well-being of the people and the country under (Muhyiddin’s) leadership,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara at about 10.30 am today. - Bernama