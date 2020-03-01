Anwar: Time to close ranks, move on

PETALING JAYA: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the time has come to close ranks and move on for the sake of the people.

He said Malaysia’s economy at the moment was in dire straits and it was where the attention of all should be.

“Our economy is in a dire state, hence we need to re-focus the economy.

“We cannot depend on those who have been abusing power and enriching themselves to champion the common cause of the people.

“The plight of the workers, the farmers and fishermen, they need to be protected,” he said.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting at the party’s headquarters here today, Anwar said it was best to move forward for the sake of the people. .

On whether the eight prime minister's post was stolen from him, Anwar replied: “Clearly there was treachery, but as I said, we have to move on.”

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament said he was magnanimous enough to accept that the Pakatan Harapan coalition needs to form an understanding with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We did only to help secure this nation and to save it from those who are prone to corruption and abuse of power.”

Asked if he would accept any invitation to join the new government, Anwar said; “They have reached out a long time ago, but I stick to my principles.

“Although, the Malays are the majority, it is a multiracial country.

“I do not condone any racist agenda. I believe that the plight of the people, poor men and women, irrespective of race, must be given priority.”

For more articles on the political crisis, CLICK HERE