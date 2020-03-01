PBS pledges support for Muhyiddin, urges him to resolve Sabah's problems

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah has pledged to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the party was thankful to God for the end of the political impasse.

"Assuming laws and procedures have been complied with, we express congratulations to the nation's eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

"The party remains friendly to the Federal Government under the new PM and supports all good deeds that will benefit Malaysia, especially Sabahans.

"We appeal to the new prime minister to address the perennial problems in Sabah, for example illegal immigrants and the restoration of State rights as contained in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63)," he said in a statement.

Maximus said in the past week, the party chose to stay neutral and not be part of any political coalition.

"We, in PBS, chose to support a resolution to the prime minister succession uncertainty due to the political instability it was creating.

"When the situation arose for the selection of a new PM, as a (Kota Marudu) Member of Parliament and president of PBS, I decided to side with like-minded MPs, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak, to support (former Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the post for reasons of stability," he said, adding a Statutory Declaration (SD) drive was made in favour of Dr Mahathir.

Further developments took place that ended up with Muhyiddin being proposed.

"PBS decided to abstain from voting, hence no new SD was issued and that the original SD for Dr Mahathir was taken as valid.

"We are fully convinced that PBS should place national and Sabah interests, as well as its multiracial political struggle above all these short-term political jostlings and scramble for political power.

"We believe that real power comes from the rakyat, by the rakyat and for the rakyat."