Tun M drives himself for meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad drove himself to the Perdana Leadership Foundation (PLF) where he is expected to chair a meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth and Women's wings leaders as well as division chiefs.

Dr Mahathir, who drove a black Audi bearing the registration plate WVB 55, arrived at PLF at about 4.48pm.

He was greeted with chants of “Hidup Tun!!!” by supporters who had gathered at the compound since 4pm.

Those who had earlier arrived for the meeting were Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.