Anwar: PKR remains intact

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Pakatan Harapan component member remained intact and that those previously aligned with the party’s former leaders had expressed regret for their action.

“They felt betrayed by it. Of course, I knew and had cautioned them sometime back, as it had been brewing for several months.

“That’s why I had taken some stern action not to entertain this,” the PKR president told reporters after chairing the party’s meeting at its headquarters here.

On PKR supporters assaulting several party leaders earlier today, the Port Dickson Member of Parliament said they were not aware of the actual situation that transpired, hence felt betrayed.

“Nobody told them there was a conspiracy to topple the government as well as a backdoor arrangement.

“(And) what is worst, issues concerning the people; poverty, inequality and constitutional reform, are not in the agenda.

“Because the only arrangement is to secure power, even those blatantly corrupt and had been known internationally for abusing their power when in office.”

Earlier, PKR vice-president Tian Chua was hit with bottles and shouted at by a group of supporters as he was leaving party headquarters.

Former deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri were also besieged by party supporters as they emerged from the meeting, before they were rushed to their respective cars to leave the area.

They were among party leaders said to be aligned with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the party's deputy president who was sacked earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Anwar said 39 PKR MPs, as well as assemblymen, were present during the meeting today.

“We will continue to fight together and I believe we will be able to bring change.” he said.

politicalcrisis2020, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PKR, PKR MP, Mahathir, Tun M, Dr Afif Bahardin, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, political turmoil, Azmizam Zaman Huri, Tian Chua