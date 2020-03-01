Richard Riot denies joining PKR, video goes viral

KUCHING: A video clip, featuring Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem denying claims that he had left Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) to join PKR, has gone viral today.

It showed Riot on the phone talking to an unidentified individual, refuting claims by PKR strategic director Fahmi Fadzil yesterday that he had joined PKR.

He was heard saying in Bahasa Malaysia, “Ini parti Malaya (PKR), mana boleh I join parti Malaya (This is a (Malay Peninsular) party, how can I join such party).

“Because we want Sarawak First now, I’m GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak). I’m SUPP,” he said.

Riot, who is SUPP deputy president, one of GPS’ component party, however admitted receiving a telephone call from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim seeking his support for the latter to become the prime minister.

"So when Anwar called me up looking for support I said yes because I thought Anwar was fighting (against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad). When I reached Kuala Lumpur, I see that they had supported Dr Mahathir,” said Riot, adding that he was shocked by the news that he had joined PKR.

In his latest Facebook status, Riot also clarified that he is still a member of SUPP and that claims that he had joined PKR were untrue. -- Bernama