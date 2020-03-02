Kelantan Umno tells members to support new PM

KOTA BARU: Kelantan Umno has urged its members to continue supporting new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and refrain from speculating on the current political changes in the country.

State Umno liaison chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said engaging in speculation about the political situation will do neither the party, nor the country, any good.

"At this time, it is good for all of us to remain calm and continue giving our support to the new Prime Minister, as well as our party president.

"He (the Prime Minister) has been given a mandate by Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lead the country," he told reporters after Umno's four-corner meeting with Muafakat Nasional component parties here, today.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Machang Member of Parliament, said Kelantan Umno also congratulates Muhyiddin on his appointment as the new Prime Minister.

"The rakyat have been suffering for more than 22 months and the country has been facing economic problems.

"With Tan Sri’s experience both in national and international matters, we (the rakyat) are confident he can bring the country back on track," he said.