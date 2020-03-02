Rina Harun congratulates new PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun today congratulated Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as the new Prime Minister.

Rina said she was confident of Muhyiddin’s experience and leadership.

“He is capable of bringing all parties together and reform Malaysia’s future.

“I would like to thank the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for solving the politic crisis in Malaysia and appointing the new Prime Minister.

“I also want to say thank you to those who supported Muhyiddin as the 8th Prime Minister,” she said in a statement.

She hopes this support will be continued in the context of reforming Malaysia and building a nation, especially with regards the Covid-19 outbreak that threatened the health of all and also affected the economy of the country.

“We should place the nation as a priority and make Malaysia economically stable and build the confidence of investors,' she said.

She added it is our responsibility to ensure the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package was implemented as soon as possible.

“I also want to thank our former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for all his sacrifices and everything he has done for Malaysia.

“We will transmit the recognition by continuing the legacy of Tun Dr. Mahathir,” she said.