Saifuddin might lead Indera Mahkota if he decides to join Bersatu

KUANTAN: After Indera Mahkota PKR division severed ties with Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is now prepared to welcome the Indera Mahkota member of parliament onboard.

Although the Indera Mahkota Bersatu division failed to hold its inaugural leadership election due to internal issues, the state leadership believes that things might change with the presence of a prominent figure to take charge of the division.

Pahang Bersatu chairman Wan Mohd Shaharir Wan Abdul Jalil said the state leadership has no objection if the former Foreign Minister is named as the Indera Mahkota Bersatu division chief with the blessings from Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

"We will adhere to the party's top leadership and are prepared to assist Saifuddin in Indera Mahkota. However, the final say will be by the party president and being the state leader I can only advise when required," he said when contacted.

He said the Indera Mahkota Bersatu division was running smoothly before the previous committee failed forcing the division leadership to be dissolved.

"The division could not hold its meetings and polls to pick a new leader. It is a leadership issue and does not involve the members at division level.

"Following, the recent series of events involving the country's political landscape which occurred at lightning speed, we are in the midst of assisting the Indera Mahkota division to return on track," he said.

On the split in Bersatu, Wan Mohd Shaharir said the state will adhere to the constitution and pledge support to party leaders and newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

Meanwhile a Bersatu spokesman said if Saifuddin joins Bersatu then it could be "one man's loss is another man's gain" as his departure from PKR will certainly benefit Pahang Bersatu and also the Indera Mahkota division.

"Saifuddin will become the first Bersatu member of parliament in Pahang and he will be able to work with both the federal and state government. However, nothing is confirmed so lets wait for further confirmation," he said.

Last week, Indera Mahkota PKR division, in a statement, demanded Saifuddin to vacate his Parliamentary seat after he quit PKR along with eight other MPs following the sacking of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and party vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin on Feb 24.

Saifuddin, who once served as the deputy higher education minister during his days with Umno, was the Temerloh MP until he was defeated in the 2013 elections. He later quit Umno and joined PKR in 2015.

He contested and won the Indera Mahkota seat during the 14th General Election with a 10,950-vote majority under the PKR banner.