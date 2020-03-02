Several MPs from Pahang to be part of new Cabinet?

KUANTAN: As speculations are rife on the new Cabinet line-up under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, names of several seasoned politicians from Pahang have been bandied about as potential candidates.

Pahang Bersatu chairman Wan Mohd Shaharir Wan Abdul Jalil said Indera Mahkota member of parliament (MP) Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is touted to be joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), could be handed an important ministerial portfolio.

He described Saifuddin, who had served as deputy higher education minister and foreign minister under the Barisan Nasional- and Pakatan Harapan government respectively, as an experienced, consistent and reliable politician.

Wan Mohd Shaharir nevertheless said the only setback was Saifuddin who quit PKR along with eight other MPs following the sacking of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin on Feb 24, is currently not representing any political party.

Meanwhile, an Umno spokesman said four-term Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, could be part of the new cabinet line-up based on his credentials as a senior party leader.

He said the Bera Umno division chief had previously served as the Youth and Sports Minister(2008-2009), Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister (2009-2013), Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister (2013–2015) and Rural and Regional Development Minister (2015-2018).

The spokesman said other possible candidates include former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Hasan Arifin (Rompin) who is currently Umno Pahang deputy chairman and former deputy Menteri Besar between 1995 and 1999, former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Ismail Said (Kuala Krau), Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis) and Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar).

"Two or more names from Pahang could be appointed as full minister due to their experience, but lets wait and see how the prime minister makes his pick as there are several factors to look into," he said.