Delay in PH's request for emergency Parliamentary sitting?

KUALA LUMPUR: There may be a delay in Pakatan Harapan's intention to request for an emergency Dewan Rakyat sitting.

As of 5pm today, no such request has been forwarded by PH to Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. There was also no word of anyone submitting the request to the Parliament house as well.

This has fueled speculation that the coalition was still mulling over it and finalising the details.

PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil said no letter has been sent by any PH leader to Ariff.

"We have not sent the letter. Maybe just not today because I have not heard about it from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's office or the secretariat responsible for this," he told the New Straits Times.

He said the letter is most likely being prepared and that it was possibly awaiting for clearance before it is sent to Parliament.

The 3rd Sitting of the 14th Parliamentary Session will begin on March 9, and last until April 16.

Meanwhile, checks with a Parliament House official corroborated what Fahmi said. The official, who wanted to be unnamed, said that as of 4.30pm today, Parliament has not received any letter from PH or its leaders about an emergency meeting.

Yesterday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that PH wanted to call for an emergency sitting of Parliament to determine whether PH or the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led government had the numbers for the prime minister’s post.

He had said that 114 members of parliament supported him to become the Prime Minister.

It was the second time that Dr Mahathir requested for an emergency sitting of Parliament since the country’s political impasse in the past week.

Dr Mahathir had said on Feb 27 that it wanted to request Ariff to call for a special sitting of Parliament today (March 2).

However, Ariff said the next day that the special sitting could not be held as it contradicted Parliamentary standing orders.

This then led to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to call for another round of interviews with political leaders with representatives in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat.

On Saturday, the palace released a statement saying that the king had confirmed that Muhyiddin commanded a majority support among Dewan Rakyat members to become prime minister, based on the latest series of interviews.

The king, in the same statement, set the following day for Muhyiddin’s oath-taking ceremony.

But several hours after that palace statement, PH claimed it too had the numbers which showed that a majority of MPs supported Dr Mahathir as prime minister instead.