'PM should break tradition'

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should break the tradition of appointing top leaders of political parties to helm important portfolios and appoint those who are capable instead, say political experts.

Geostrategist Associate Professor Dr Azmi Hassan said the practice had been going on for more than six decades and should be ended to produce a credible cabinet line-up accepted by the people that represented all facets of society.

“My wish is for Muhyiddin to do what (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) couldn’t, which is to select members of the cabinet that are capable of performing their tasks.

“Dr Mahathir couldn’t do it because it was based on party hierarchy and names submitted by each individual party, giving him limited choice.

“Muhyiddin can demonstrate that he can do what past premiers failed to do — appoint based on expertise and ability to perform tasks, instead of by party hierarchy or based on seats each party has contributed to him or his coalition,” he told the New Straits Times.

He said one major issue Pakatan Harapan had during its administration was incompetent ministers.

He said Muhyiddin had the unenviable task of forming a new cabinet, not only because Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was not dominant in the new ruling coalition, but also because of the high expectation of Malaysians due to accusations about him forming a backdoor government.

He said it was obvious Umno or Barisan Nasional leaders would get several portfolios, particularly because the party had the largest share of lawmakers.

“We can expect to see Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as Umno president, in the line-up.

“But with his court case, it will be very sensitive to include him.”

Azmi said Muhyiddin should look beyond political parties when appointing senators, such as professionals or experts.

(From left) Associate Professor Dr Azmi Hassan, Professor Dr Sivamurugan Pandian and Professor Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail.

Political analyst Professor Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said party leaders with ongoing court cases should give way to others.

He said this was to ensure focus and so parties could address important issues.

He said Muhyiddin’s cabinet should comprise leaders from the coalition and give importance to gender, religion, race, experience, age and include representatives from Sabah and Sarawak.

“He may want to consider technocrats in his line-up. The cabinet should not be too big or follow the composition of parties in the grand coalition.”

As Muhyiddin took over the government during a leadership crisis and commanded a slim majority, Sivamurugan said his cabinet was important to rebuild trust and confidence.

“This is to show that he has a team with good representation from various backgrounds not only those who are lawmakers, but other credible figures who will focus on nation-building and the wellbeing of the people.”

An analyst and several politicians predicted that big names might return to the cabinet.

Economist Professor Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail said Muhyiddin should bring back leaders with good track record who could maintain Malaysia’s good policies locally and abroad.

“This is especially so with the trade situation with the European Union and the palm oil issue. I suspect the prime minister wants someone who has handled the issues in the past. Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed may return to the cabinet due to his vast experience in international trade.

In Kuantan, several BN leaders said some prominent personalities might switch camps, while others could return to administrative politics after taking a brief break following the change in government in 2018.

Pahang Bersatu chairman Wan Mohd Shaharir Wan Abdul Jalil said among the names he considered a “sure shot” was Indera Mahkota member of parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“He is a consistent and reliable politician. However, the only setback is that Saifuddin recently quit PKR with eight other MPs, following the sacking of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin on Feb 24. He currently does not have a party.”

An Umno source said four-term Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Umno vice-president, was a likely candidate for a cabinet post.

The Bera Umno division chief was youth and sports minister (2008-2009), domestic trade, co-operatives and consumerism minister (2009-2013), agriculture and agro-based industry minister (2013–2015) and rural and regional development minister (2015-2018).

Johor Umno treasurer Datuk Md Jais Sarday said the appointment of cabinet ministers should be done professionally by choosing those who were capable without taking race into account.

He said the Muhyiddin cabinet should not only include Malays and Bumiputeras as Malaysia was multiracial.

“Members of parliament who have been charged in court should not be part of the cabinet as it involves trust and integrity.”

Jais said those chosen must be able to steer the country towards a robust economy and reduce the people’s burden. -Additional reporting by Veena Babulal