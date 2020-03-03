Analysts: Bring motion of confidence to Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been urged to go ahead with the scheduled Dewan Rakyat sitting next week so that he can prove that he commands the confidence of a majority of the house.

Analysts said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president should bring a motion of confidence on his government to silence detractors and end the political crisis.

Economist Professor Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail said the Pagoh MP should let Parliament convene and get the vote out of the way.

“In the short run, the economy will benefit from political stability. The people will be less angry if they see that the new government is committed to democratic principles and not going back to the old practice and norms of the previous Barisan Nasional government.”

The Universiti Malaya professor also brought up the effect that the Reformasi movement had on the economy in 1998, which was already weakened by the Asian financial crisis and haze.

International relations expert Dr Oh Ei Sun said this should be done as soon as possible and could be carried out on March 9, the opening of the first meeting of Parliament this year.

“If he passes the vote of confidence, it would confer legitimacy on his government,” said the senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

He said Muhyiddin had the trump card as he was the prime minister and had the backing of Pas and Umno.

He said if the outcome of the vote was not in his favour, he could advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

The king has the discretionary powers to decide.

Political analyst Professor Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the question was whether Muhyiddin would call for the vote.

He said Muhyiddin’s chances of surviving such a vote was 50/50 as his adversary was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“You must remember he is up against Dr Mahathir. He has made it his life’s work to prove that he cannot be discounted,” said Azizuddin.

Dr Mahathir is often referred to by observers as the grandmaster of Malaysian politics for his many political comebacks.

“I wager he (Muhyiddin) won’t rush things. He can delay the sitting for up to six months from its last sitting in December. He needs a cabinet to strengthen his position. On paper, he will also be fulfilling Parliament’s Ministers’ Question Time requirement.”

He said forming a cabinet would be a huge task for Muhyiddin and his minority government as Umno, Pas and Bersatu were similar yet strange bedfellows fighting for the same political pie.

He said Muhyiddin had to walk a tightrope working with Umno as several of its leaders were facing high-profile graft trials.

“All this needs to be ironed out, so the crisis may drag on until May or June.”